April 9 (Reuters) - ADDvise Group AB (publ):

* ADDVISE RECEIVES ORDER WORTH APPROXIMATELY MSEK 6 - REGULATORY INFORMATION

* DELIVERY IS PLANNED TO TAKE PLACE DURING Q2 2020

* SUBSIDIARY HETTICH LABINSTRUMENT AKTIEBOLAG HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM REGION SKÅNE WORTH APPROXIMATELY MSEK 6 REGARDING MEDICAL SWABS

* WE SEE A MASSIVE INCREASE OF REQUESTS OF OUR PRODUCTS RELATED TO COVID-19