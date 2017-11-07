FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in UK
November 7, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group Ag

* Adecco CEO Alain Dehaze tells Reuters he is positive about prospects for global hiring

* Adecco CEO says write down is accounting issue, does not affect business

* Adecco CFO says company has already delivered 50 million eur in savings, on course for 250 million savings target in 2020

* Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring for professional and permanent staff in UK

* Adecco CEO says he is positive about further growth potential in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

