Aug 9 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* ADECCO CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES A SLIGHT DECELERATION IN EUROPE, BUOYED BY U.S. IMPROVEMENT

* ADECCO SAYS TECH INVESTMENTS ARE HITTING PROFITABILITY AT PRESENT, SEES IMPROVEMENT IN H2

* ADECCO CEO SAYS NO DISRUPTION TO HIRING IN EUROPE, NOT SEEING ANY RELUCTANCE AMONG COMPANIES