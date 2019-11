Nov 5 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* ADECCO CEO TELLS REUTERS - REVENUE IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER FELL 4%; SEES NO WORSENING OF TREND

* ADECCO CEO SEES ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY IN FRANCE, BRITAIN WEIGHING ON HIRING

* ADECCO CEO SAYS COMPANIES IN BRITAIN HIRING TEMPORARY STAFF BECAUSE OF BREXIT UNCERTAINTY, NOT HIRING PERMANENT STAFF

* ADECCO CEO SAYS MARKET HAS STABILISED AT SLIGHTLY LOWER LEVEL