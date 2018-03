March 13 (Reuters) - The Adecco Group:

* Completes Share Buyback Programme Of Eur 300 Million

* SAYS ‍REPURCHASED 4,580,260 OF ITS SHARES (EQUIVALENT TO 2.68% OF SHARE CAPITAL AT LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME) VIA A SECOND TRADING LINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)