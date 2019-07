July 9 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION

* HAS CANCELLED 3,231,750 SHARES ACQUIRED UNTIL 8 FEBRUARY 2019 UNDER THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM COMPLETED IN MARCH 2019

* NEW SHARE CAPITAL COMPRISES 163,344,177 REGISTERED SHARES