July 9 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION

* ADECCO GROUP, WORLD’S LEADING HR SOLUTIONS COMPANY, HAS CANCELLED 220,000 SHARES ACQUIRED UNTIL 15 MARCH 2019 UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM COMPLETED IN MARCH 2019. NEW SHARE CAPITAL COMPRISES 163,124,177 REGISTERED SHARES.

* FOLLOWING CANCELLATION OF SHARES, SHARE CAPITAL OF ADECCO GROUP AG AMOUNTS TO CHF 16,312,417.70, DIVIDED INTO 163,124,177 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.10 EACH.