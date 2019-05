BRIEF-Adecco Group Completes Tender Offer On Existing Notes

May 20 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* ADECCO GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES TENDER OFFER ON EXISTING NOTES

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER ON EXISTING NOTES MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2022

* TENDER OFFER THAT WAS LAUNCHED ON 9 MAY 2019 BY ADECCO REFINANCING B.V. IN RELATION TO ADECCO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES B.V.’S EUR 500,000,000 1.500 PER CENT

* NOTES DUE 22 NOVEMBER 2022 EXPIRED ON 16 MAY 2019

* AN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 210,027,000 WAS VALIDLY TENDERED BY NOTEHOLDERS IN RELATION TO 2022 NOTES

* ADECCO REFINANCING B.V. HAS ACCEPTED EUR 199,995,000 IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 2022 NOTES FOR REPURCHASE Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)