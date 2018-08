Aug 30 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG says:

* JOHN MARSHALL WILL RETIRE FROM ROLE AS REGIONAL HEAD OF NORTH AMERICA, UK & IRELAND, PROFESSIONAL STAFFING ON 31 DECEMBER 2018, AFTER 20 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL SERVICE AT THE ADECCO GROUP

* SERGIO PICARELLI WILL TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL HEAD OF NORTH AMERICA, UK & IRELAND, PROFESSIONAL STAFFING AND HANDOVER HIS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR ITALY, EASTERN EUROPE AND MENA