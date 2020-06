June 17 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG/Colas:

* In 2020, The Adecco Group will recruit nearly a hundred people for Colas Rail through socially responsible forms of employment

* Nearly 100 people will be recruited via socially responsible forms of employment as part of this partnership: apprenticeship, permanent contract, people with disabilities and those who need better access to employment opportunities (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)