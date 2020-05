May 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* THE ADECCO GROUP ISSUED CHF 225 MILLION NOTES

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED CHF 225 MILLION SENIOR FIXED-RATE 5.5-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 0.875%

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* SETTLEMENT DATE FOR NOTES IS 27 MAY 2020