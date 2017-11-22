FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adecco says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Rob James to its executive committee​
#Switzerland Market Report
November 22, 2017 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Adecco says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Rob James to its executive committee​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adecco Group

* Says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Chief Information Officer Rob James to its executive committee as of 2018

* Says Lee will take up the role of Regional Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), which will include India.

* Says Sergio Picarelli will become additionally responsible for the brands Lee Hecht Harrison, Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark globally.

* Says Christophe Duchatellier will become globally responsible for Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
