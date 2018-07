July 26 (Reuters) - Adecco Group AG:

* SAYS ADECCO GROUP ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN BEELINE

* SAYS PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN A GAIN ON SALE FOR ADECCO GROUP OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 110 MILLION AND AFTER-TAX CASH PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 172 MILLION

* SAYS TRANSACTION REMAINS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING CERTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS. IT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING Q3 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)