April 2 (Reuters) - Adelaide Brighton Ltd:

* WITHDRAWAL OF EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* GROUP COMPLETED REFINANCING OF MAJOR DEBT FACILITIES IN NOV 2019 AND HAS NO DEBT FACILITIES MATURING UNTIL NOV 2024

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY IN RELATION TO DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID 19, WITHDRAWS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY20

* CONTINUING TO PROGRESS COST-OUT PROGRAMME & REVIEWING CAPEX PLANS