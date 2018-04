April 5 (Reuters) - Adept Telecom PLC:

* ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASE WILL BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATION OF A 23% RISE YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDATION OF AN INCREASED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.50P PER SHARE (2017: FINAL 4.00P)​

* ‍TOTAL DIVIDENDS PROPOSED FOR YEAR OF 8.75P PER SHARE REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 13% OVER PRIOR PERIOD​