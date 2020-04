BRIEF-ADES International Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Significantly Impacted Co's Activities To Date

April 7 (Reuters) - ADES International Holding PLC:

* ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC - FY REVENUES $477.8 MILLION VERSUS $205.6 MILLION

* ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC - FY NET PROFIT $31.5 MILLION VERSUS $73.3 MILLION

* ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC - BACKLOG AT YEAR END OF C.US$ 1.3 BILLION, COMPARED TO US$ 1.2 BILLION IN 2018

* ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED GROUP’S ACTIVITIES TO DATE

* ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC - CURRENT RESTRICTIONS ON MOBILITY ARE NOT EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ADES’ OPERATIONS.

* ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC - UNLIKELY THAT GOVERNMENTS ACROSS REGION WILL IMPOSE FURTHER RESTRICTIONS ON GROUP'S OPERATIONS