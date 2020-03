BRIEF-Adesso FY EBITDA Up BY 46% At EUR 48.1 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Adesso AG:

* FOLLOWING A GOOD START TO 2020, EXPECTED GROWTH IS OVERSHADOWED BY POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* PROPOSE AN INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.47 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.45)

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 46 % TO EUR 48.1 MILLION.

* SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE TO AT LEAST EUR 490 MILLION IN 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED AT LEAST EUR 50 MILLION

* POSSIBLE COVID 19 EFFECTS ON ADESSO’S BUSINESS CANNOT BE RELIABLY QUANTIFIED AT PRESENT, SO A PRO FORMA FORECAST FOR 2020 WILL BE MADE FOR TIME BEING

* OUTLOOK 2020: MINIMUM EBITDA MARGIN IS FURTHER INCREASED TO OVER 10 %