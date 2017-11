Nov 14 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* ‍SALES RISE TO EUR 83.9 MILLION AND EBITDA TO EUR 8.8 MILLION IN Q3​

* ‍9-MONTH PRE-TAX PROFIT STOOD AT EUR 10.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 12.9 MILLION) ​

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT CAME TO EUR 7.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.6 MILLION)​

* ‍FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE ADJUSTED MIDWAY THROUGH 2017 WILL BE ACHIEVED Source text - bit.ly/2zHsmXk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)