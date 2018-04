BRIEF-Adesso Sees 2018 Increase In Sales Of At Least 9 Pct To Over EUR 350 Million

April 3 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* NEWS: WITH THE PRESENTATION OF ITS 2017 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ADESSO OUTPERFORMS THE ADJUSTED FORECAST / INCREASE IN SALES TO EUR 321.6 MILLION AND IN EBITDA TO EUR 25.4 MILLION SETS NEW RECORDS / INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018, ADESSO PROJECTS AN INCREASE IN SALES REVENUES OF AT LEAST 9 % TO OVER EUR 350 MILLION

* STILL EXPECTS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS (EBITDA) TO GROW BY AT LEAST 9 % TO OVER EUR 27.7 MILLION