April 30 (Reuters) - Adex Mining Inc:

* ADEX MINING ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO LOAN ARRANGEMENTS WITH GREAT HARVEST

* ADEX MINING INC - TO EXTEND MATURITY OF LOAN MADE TO ADEX OF UP TO $1 MILLION BY GREAT HARVEST TO DECEMBER 31, 2018