April 23 (Reuters) - Adf Group Inc:

* ADF GROUP INC - ANNOUNCES AWARD OF TWO NEW MAJOR PROJECTS IN UNITED STATES WORTH A TOTAL OF $95 MILLION

* ADF GROUP - THE NEW ORDERS TO BE CARRIED OUT AT BOTH OF CO’S FABRICATION PLANTS AND WILL EXTEND UNTIL Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)