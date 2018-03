March 27 (Reuters) - ADF Group Inc:

* ADF GROUP INC - ‍TEMPORARY LAYOFF OF FIFTY EMPLOYEES AT ITS TERREBONNE COMPLEX​

* ADF GROUP INC - ‍TEMPORARY LAYOFF OCCURS AS A RESULT OF 3 UNSUCCESSFUL BIDS SUBMITTED BY CORPORATION FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN UNITED STATES​

* ADF GROUP INC - ‍CORPORATION IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON SEVERAL BIDS FOR, AMONG OTHERS, LARGE-SCALE PROJECTS IN UNITED STATES​