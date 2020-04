April 1 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

* ABU DHABI GLOBAL MARKET (ADGM) SUPPORT MEASURES INCLUDE A 100% WAIVER ON COMMERCIAL LICENSE RENEWAL FEES (WITH EXCEPTION OF SPVS AND FOUNDATIONS LICENCES) UNTIL 25 MARCH 2021

* MEASURES ALSO INCLUDE 100% WAIVER ON BUSINESS ACTIVITY RENEWAL FEES UNTIL 25 MARCH 2021 Source: (bit.ly/39xEFpm)