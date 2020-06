June 8 (Reuters) - Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND BIOLAB SCIENCES ENTER INTO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTIBODY TESTING AVAILABLE FOR LANDMARK ONWARD PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL PARTICIPANTS

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS - BIOLAB SCIENCES GRANTS ADIAL EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE RAPID RESULT COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS TO DESIGNATED CHANNEL PARTNERS