March 17 (Reuters) - Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. - ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES MODIFICATIONS TO PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL OF AD04 TO PROTECT SUBJECTS FROM COVID-19

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS - IN PROCESS OF MODIFYING PROTOCOL TO REDUCE NO. OF IN-PERSON VISITS TO CLINICAL SITES

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DURATION OF IN-PERSON VISITS IS BEING REDUCED THROUGH REMOVAL OF NON-ESSENTIAL ASSESSMENTS