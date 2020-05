BRIEF-Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc says On May 26, Reached Understanding On Terms To Purchase Covid-19 IgG / IgM Rapid Test Kits

May 27 (Reuters) - Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON MAY 26, REACHED UNDERSTANDING ON TERMS TO PURCHASE COVID-19 IGG / IGM RAPID TEST KITS

* ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS - INTENDS TO TEST PARTICIPANTS IN ITS LANDMARK ONWARD!” PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CO’S LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE, AD04

* ADIAL - INTENDS TO TEST PARTICIPANTS IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AD04, FOR TREATMENT OF ALCOHOL USE DISORDER TO IMPROVE SAFETY, ENHANCE TRIAL RETENTION RATES