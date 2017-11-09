BRIEF-Adidas expects sales growth to accelerate in fourth quarter

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Adidas presentation - q3 originals up 22%, driven by strong double digit growth in all key regions

* Adidas presentation - modern franchises grow more than 40 percent, now respresent more than half originals footwear business

* Adidas presentation says sales growth to accelerate in q4

* Adidas ceo says fully cooperates in U.S. College basketball probe, does not expect impact on business

* Adidas ceo says expects to see Reebok returning to growth in U.S. Market next year

* Adidas ceo says does not expect significantly different world cup spend than previous tournaments due to Russia hosting Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)