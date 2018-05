May 3 (Reuters) - Adidas AG:

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY IMPROVEMENT IN RUSSIAN CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT UNTIL POLITICAL TENSIONS IMPROVED

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE MAJOR IMPACT FROM ANY U.S. TARIFFS ON CHINA

* ADIDAS CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON RECENT CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS BY KANYE WEST; SAYS COMMITTED TO HIS YEEZY BRAND Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)