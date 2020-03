BRIEF-Adidas sees 50-70 mln euro sales hit if Olympics, Euro postponed

March 11 (Reuters) - Adidas AG:

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MUCH CATCH-UP BUYING IN CHINA POST-CORONAVIRUS

* ADIDAS CEO NO PLANS TO CUT JOBS BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS, CONTINUING TO INVEST

* ADIDAS CFO SAYS WILL NOT BECOME LOSS-MAKING IN Q1, NOTES HAS NEVER HAD STRONGER BALANCE SHEET, CASH POSITION

* ADIDAS CFO SAYS SEE SPILLOVER FROM CORONAVIRUS IN EUROPE BUT TOO EARLY TO GIVE GUIDANCE ON IMPACT

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS IF OLYMPICS OR EURO 2020 POSTPONED, THIS COULD HAVE 50-70 MLN EUROS IMPACT ON REVENUE

* ADIDAS CEO SEES TRAFFIC SLOWDOWN IN STORES IN EUROPE, NOTABLY IN ITALY, BUT NOT YET BUSINESS IMPACT

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE WITH SHARE BUYBACKS