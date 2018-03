March 14 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag:

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS EXPECTS REEBOK TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN 2018

* ADIDAS CFO SAYS DOES NOT PLAN MAJOR ACQUISITIONS IN NEAR TERM, PART OF REASON FOR SHARE BUYBACK

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT DISPROPORTIONATE SOCCER SALES GROWTH IN 2018 DUE TO WORLD CUP

* ADIDAS CEO SAYS NOT CONSIDERING PULLING OUT OF WORLD CUP DESPITE RISING TENSION WITH RUSSIA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)