BRIEF-Adient PLC Says All 79 Plants In China Are Operating And All Customer Plants In China Have Re-Opened

April 20 (Reuters) - Adient PLC:

* ADIENT PLC - CURRENTLY, ALL 79 PLANTS IN CHINA ARE OPERATING AND ALL CUSTOMER PLANTS IN CHINA HAVE RE-OPENED

* ADIENT PLC - SPECIFICALLY, ALL PLANTS IN WUHAN AND HUBEI HAVE REOPENED, AND SGM WULING FACILITY IS BUILDING 2,000 VEHICLES PER DAY

* ADIENT PLC - IN LATE MARCH 2020, EXPERIENCED SHUTDOWN OF EFFECTIVELY ALL FACILITIES IN AMERICAS & EUROPEAN REGIONS

* ADIENT PLC - HAVE ALSO EXPERIENCED SHUTDOWN OF ABOUT 50% PLANTS IN ASIA (OUTSIDE CHINA) DURING LATE MARCH AND EARLY APRIL

* ADIENT PLC - ACTIONS TO REDUCE & DEFER COMPENSATION INCLUDED 20% SALARY REDUCTIONS IN U.S. BEGINNING ON MARCH 23, 2020 AND RUNNING UNTIL JUNE 30, 2020

* ADIENT PLC - ACTIONS TO REDUCE & DEFER COMPENSATION INCLUDED SALARY REDUCTIONS OF UP TO 20% FOR CERTAIN EMPLOYEES IN MANY COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF U.S.

* ADIENT PLC - ACTIONS TO REDUCE AND DEFER COMPENSATION INCLUDED CEO SALARY REDUCTION AND DEFERRAL UNTIL JULY 15, 2020, AND A 20% BOARD FEE REDUCTION

* ADIENT PLC - EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON SALE OF YANFENG GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR SYSTEMS CO., LTD. JOINT VENTURE INVESTMENT BY END OF FY2020

* ADIENT PLC - CLOSE ON SALE OF YFAI JOINT VENTURE INVESTMENT EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $399 MILLION

* ADIENT PLC - HAS BEGUN DEFERRING EMPLOYER PORTION OF FICA UNTIL FY21 OR BEYOND AND DEFERRING VAT PAYMENTS

* ADIENT PLC - CO’S CHINESE JOINT VENTURES CONTINUE TO HAVE STRONG BALANCE SHEETS, WITH A $1.6 BILLION NET CASH POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* ADIENT PLC - BELIEVE CURRENT FINANCIAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS