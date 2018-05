May 3 (Reuters) - Adient PLC:

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.80

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $17.0 TO $17.2 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME BETWEEN $700 AND $740 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $575 AND $600 MILLION