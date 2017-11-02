BRIEF-Adient Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* Adient’s Q4 results solidify a strong FY17; positive momentum reflected in FY18 guidance

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adient PLC - qtrly ‍adjusted-EPS $2.34​

* Adient PLC - ‍consistent with Adient’s mid-term plan, increased revenue, earnings and cash flow are expected in FY18​

* Adient PLC qtrly net sales $3,979 million versus $3,932 mln‍​

* Adient PLC sees FY 2018 revenue, excluding impact of aircraft seating business, of $17.0 billion to $17.2 bln‍​

* Adient PLC sees fy 2018 capital expenditures between $575 million and $600 million, excluding impact of aircraft seating business

* Adient PLC sees FY 2018 adjusted net income between $940 million and $980 million, excluding impact of aircraft seating business

* Q4 revenue view $3.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S