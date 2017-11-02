FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adient Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Adient Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* Adient’s Q4 results solidify a strong FY17; positive momentum reflected in FY18 guidance

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adient PLC - qtrly ‍adjusted-EPS $2.34​

* Adient PLC - ‍consistent with Adient’s mid-term plan, increased revenue, earnings and cash flow are expected in FY18​

* Adient PLC qtrly net sales $3,979 million versus $3,932 mln‍​

* Adient PLC sees FY 2018 revenue, excluding impact of aircraft seating business, of $17.0 billion to $17.2 bln‍​

* Adient PLC sees fy 2018 capital expenditures between $575 million and $600 million, excluding impact of aircraft seating business

* Adient PLC sees FY 2018 adjusted net income between $940 million and $980 million, excluding impact of aircraft seating business

* Q4 revenue view $3.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.