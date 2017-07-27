FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Adient reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.17

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* Adient reports solid fy 2017 q3 results; repurchases approximately 0.6m shares of its common stock

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.52

* Adient Plc sees FY 2017 revenue of $16.15 to $16.25 billion

* Qtrly net sales $4.02 billion versus $4.36 billion

* Adient Plc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures between $575 and $600 million

* Sees FY 2017 free cash flow of about $400 million

* FY2017 revenue view $16.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adient Plc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income between $875 and $900 million

* Q3 revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

