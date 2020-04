BRIEF-Adient Says Revenue In Q2FY20 Is Expected To Be About $3.5 bln Versus $4.2 bln In Q2FY19

April 20 (Reuters) - Adient PLC:

* ADIENT ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY Q2 FISCAL 2020 RESULTS; EXPLORING FUNDING OPTIONS TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN THE BALANCE SHEET

* REVENUE IN Q2FY20 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $3.5B VERSUS $4.2B IN Q2FY19

* Q2FY20 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $200M AND $210M (INCLUDING ABOUT $100M IMPACT FROM COVID-19), VERSUS $191M IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* FREE CASH FLOW FOR QUARTER IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE $140 MILLION AND NEGATIVE $160 MILLION, VERSUS $60 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* IS ASSESSING ADDITIONAL FUNDING OPTIONS TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN ITS BALANCE SHEET

* ESTIMATES CASH BURN RATE WILL AVERAGE ABOUT $175 MILLION PER MONTH

* TAKING ACTIONS TO RESIZE COST STRUCTURE TO ADDRESS POST-CRISIS SALES ENVIRONMENT, WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE SMALLER THAN BEFORE PANDEMIC

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $3.85 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA