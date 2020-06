June 24 (Reuters) - ADiTx Therapeutics Inc:

* ADITX THERAPEUTICS INC NOW SEES IPO OF 1.33 MILLION UNITS PRICE TO BE $9.00 PER UNIT - SEC FILING

* ADITX THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF UP TO 1.9 MILLION UNITS PRICED TO BE $5.50/UNIT Source text (bit.ly/3dwuun3) Further company coverage: