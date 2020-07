July 6 (Reuters) - ADiTx Therapeutics Inc:

* ADITX THERAPEUTICS INC - EFFECTIVE JULY 2, UPON CLOSING OF IPO OF COMPANY, BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED CORINNE PANKOVCIN AS CFO OF CO