June 29 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd:

* Says its unit ABCL entered into a definitive Share Subscription Agreement with PI Opportunities Fund - 1

* Board approved to offer & issue 48.4 million shares of face value INR 10 each at a price of INR 145.40 to PI Opportunities Fund - 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: