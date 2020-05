May 11 (Reuters) - ADL Bionatur Solutions SA:

* AGREE WITH SOCIAL REPRESENTATIVES ON PARTIAL TEMPORARY LAYOFSS (ERTE) FOR STAFF IN LEON

* ERTE TO BEGIN ON JUNE 1, 2020, AND HAVE MAX. DURATION OF 1 YEAR, SEEING A REDUCTION OF 66 WORK DAYS PER YEAR PER WORKER