* Says approves buying 100 percent stake in Blue Haven Entertainment ‍​

* Approved sale of Hotel Novotel Imagica Khopoli, additional land to Bright Star Investments Pvt for 2.13 billion rupees‍​

* To transfer stake in Walkwater Properties to Blue Haven; deal includes takeover consideration of 1.50 billion rupees debt of Adlabs