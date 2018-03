BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte FY EBIT Up At EUR 15.6 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG: EXECUTIVE BOARD TARGETS EBITDA GROWTH OF MORE THAN 50% BY 2020

* FY REVENUE WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY AS EXPECTED AT EUR 525.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 544.6 MILLION)

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY EUR 9.1 MILLION TO EUR 15.6 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ALSO IMPROVED FROM EUR 0.4 MILLION TO EUR 3.9 MILLION.

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.05 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS REVENUE TO REMAIN APPROXIMATELY LEVEL WITH PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (EUR 525.8 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO BETWEEN EUR 26-29 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)