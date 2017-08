Aug 3 (Reuters) - ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG:

* ‍IN H1 2017, REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 254.0 MILLION, AND WAS THUS DOWN SLIGHTLY AS EXPECTED (-1.2%)​

* H1 ‍EBIT INCREASED FROM EUR -7.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016 TO EUR 1.9 MILLION​

* ‍NET LOSS AFTER TAXES H1 2017: EUR 0.8 MILLION; H1 2016: EUR 8.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)