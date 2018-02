Feb 28 (Reuters) - ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG:

* ADOPTS NEW 2020 STRATEGY

* SEES ENORMOUS POTENTIAL TO GENERATE SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE GROWTH BY 2020 AT LATEST

* ALREADY GENERATES AROUND 75% OF ITS REVENUE FROM OWN BRANDS. TARGET IS TO INCREASE THIS SHARE TO 85% BY 2020

* TO USE MEASURES UNDER 2020 STRATEGY TO STABILISE REVENUE IN SHORT TERM AND RETURN TO TOP-LINE GROWTH BY 2020 AT LATEST