Jan 30 (Reuters) - ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG: GROWTH IN EARNINGS SIGNIFICANT, BUT BELOW EXPECTATIONS - FREE CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN EUR35 MILLION

* ‍EBITDA WAS UP 7% TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 25 MILLION IN 2017​

* FY REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 525.8 MILLION, ROUGHLY 3% BELOW PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 544.6 MILLION

* ‍WILL ANNOUNCE NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY AND RELATED MEASURES BY MID-MARCH 2018 AT LATEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)