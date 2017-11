Nov 14 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍NET RENTAL INCOME TOTALLED EUR 130.5 MILLION AND THUS INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍FFO I EUR 27.1 MILLION, 45.3 PERCENT MORE THAN IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF PREVIOUS YEAR​