March 26 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL TARGETS REACHED

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME NET OF ACCENTRO SALE INCREASED BY 5.8 PERCENT TO EUR 170.3 MILLION

* FY ‍FFO I GREW BY 48.5 PERCENT TO EUR 40.5 MILLION​

* EBIT FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 311.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF EUR 43.3 MILLION OR 16.1 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)