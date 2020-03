March 31 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG:

* FY EPRA NAV (EXCLUDING. GOODWILL AND FULLY DILUTED) UP BY 39.3% TO EUR 2,283.6M

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 4.3% TO EUR 248.7M

* FFO I GREW BY 13.7% TO EUR 84.4M