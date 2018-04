April 30 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* REVISED GUIDANCE FOLLOWING THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF ITS TENDER OFFER TO BUY BACK EUR 200 MILLION OF THE 2015/2020 4.75 PERCENT COUPON NOTES

* FFO I GUIDANCE 2018 INCREASED BY EUR 3.0 M OR 5 PERCENT TO EUR 68 TO 73 M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)