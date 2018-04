BRIEF-Adler Real Estate Places Successfully EUR 800 Mln BB+ Bond

April 20 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A EUR 800 MILLION BB+ BOND TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ACROSS EUROPE

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED INTO TWO TRANCHES WITH 5 AND 8 YEARS MATURITY

* FIRST TRANCHE HAS A VOLUME OF EUR 500 MILLION AND SECOND TRANCHE HAS A VOLUME OF EUR 300 MILLION

* AVERAGE COUPON FOR TOTAL ISSUE AMOUNTS TO 2.30 PERCENT

* NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES ISSUANCE WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR PURPOSE OF REFINANCING BRIDGE LOAN

* BRIDGE LOAN WAS STRUCTURED IN CONNECTION WITH SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF BRACK CAPITAL PROPERTIES N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)