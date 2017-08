BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves share buyback programme

June 16 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME RESOLVED

* MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE: EUR 10 MILLION

* PROGRAMME TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017

* IT WILL END ONCE MAXIMUM TOTAL VOLUME IS REACHED OR IF MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDES TO TERMINATE PROGRAMME

* ADLER INTENDS TO USE TREASURY SHARES AS ACQUISITION CURRENCY SHOULD SUITABLE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

